Magosi to Minister: Pay us Better to Stop our Political Temptations

TEFO PHEAGE

A call by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Autlwetse, for traditional leaders to desist from conflating bogosi with politics is receiving whelming support from magosi themselves.

However, they are also putting forward a caveat that calls on the government to address the root cause of what may be seen as their proclivity for dumping bogosi for political office.

Antipathy

The minister continues to meet this quid pro quo in his ongoing tour of the country to brief magosi about the antipathy between former president Ian Khama and President Mokgweetsi Masisi and seeking their advice about how to handle it.

According to Minister Autlwetse, politics is a contributory factor in the dispute, hence his appeal for magosi to desist from mixing the two. But in many of their responses, magosi are saying while they welcome the minister’s appeal, he seems to be glossing over and even ignoring critical issues that compel them to opt for political office.

Root cause

They have identified poor conditions of service and welfare while their political counterparts are much better off as the root cause.

In an interview with this publication, the minister said while he is aware of the concerns of magosi, he is only asking that those with political ambitions should desist from abusing their power and influence among their people as chiefs.

“We cannot promise better pay because payment is based on job evaluation,” Autlwetse said. “What we can advise is that if you have political ambitions, respect bogosi and resign from your post because mixing the two divides society and contaminates the advisory role of magosi as recognised by government.”