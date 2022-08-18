The Perfect Serve is the latest Food and Lifestyle Magazine in Town

A magazine that aims to tell stories curated through exceptional food, celebrations, connections, and friendships and give readers an enjoyable experience was launched in Gaborone last week.

Styled The Perfect Serve, the publication is a first of its kind in Botswana and its Editor, Tumi Mokalake, is thrilled to be marking media history by adding something of substance to its diverse readers.

Mostly women

In her own words: “Our readers are the young and the young at heart between the ages of 21- and 50, about 55 percent of whom are women and 45 percent men who enjoy a good time out with friends and love travelling and discovering new places, cuisines and faces.”

The Perfect Serve is mainly a digital read but will have a few print runs that will be distributed across major high traffic areas in Gaborone and at the city’s restaurants, hotels and airport lounges. Mokalake says by its digital platform, The Perfect Serve aims to position itself as an international brand mainly as an African publication rooted in Botswana.

“Because we also love having a good time, content will focus on extensions of moments curated through events, both locally and internationally, with amazing partners and our perfect guest features,” says the Editor.

Founder

The Founder and Creative Director of The Perfect Serve is Tshepo Ntshole-Hall who sees the new magazine as a showcase of Africa’s diverse food and lifestyle culture in. As someone who has curated and attended memorable food events in Botswana and in other parts of the continent, she says the idea is to be an ode to foodies and food enthusiasts everywhere by giving them a means of sharing in “timeless celebration of what is truly ours”.

The recipes are designed to be relevant to everyone, with budget-friendly meal inspiration, the best seasonal spreads and indulgent weekend treats. Combining hip-and-happening events with unique readers’ food experiences through reader-generated content will be standard menu items for The Perfect Serve.

Twelfth Night

“As a guide to the absolute best in reviews, trends, events, vibrant venues and locations and all things lifestyle, The Perfect Serve offers our partners and advertisers targeted and result-orientated solutions.”

Mokalake is aware of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in which a character urges for music to be ‘played on’ because it is the food of love and is here re-scripting the bard with food being the music of love