Men’s netball team dominates Lesotho opposition

Botswana’s unbeaten run throughout saw them named Champions of the Tournament

The Botswana men’s senior netball team emerged victorious in the Lesotho Tri-Nations Men’s Netball Cup held in Maseru.

“This was the men’s national team’s first international competition since 2006,” the team said upon their return

How they won

Botswana faced two Lesotho teams (Likakapa and Lesotho A) and South Africa’s SA Lightning.

In the first game (Day One), Botswana trounced SA Lightning with an emphatic scoreline of 66-18. Botswana then emphasised their impressive start with a 55-28 victory over Likakapa.

On Day Two of the competition, Botswana played three games and did not break a sweat much as they easily put their opponents aside. The first team was Lesotho A which Botswana thumped 52-6 by Botswana.

Botswana then defeated Likakapa again, 35-22 this time as the Lesotho outfit made it more of a contest than their first encounter.

In the last game, Botswana defeated SA Lightning 30-16 to become the only team to win all fixtures in the tournament. The unbeaten run saw Botswana named Champions of the Tournament.

Botswana men’s national team squad

Defence

Potlako Gadimo

John Lucas

Tumelo Morotsi

Boykie Rathari

Midcourt

Larona Matlhaga

Tshepang Monthe

Tshegofatso Monyama

Bonang Moswate

Shooters

Peter Kebonyemang

Phenyo Moeng

Oscar Mphaleng

Kamogelo Sebilo