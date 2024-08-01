Makgato’s Return Causes Unease In Masisi Succession Plan

Makgato suggested as a good fit for vice president

Serame’s primaries loss has ended her candidacy

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Former health minister Dorcus Makgato won her Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) contest in the Tswapong South constituency, securing 2,690 votes against Derick Rammano’s 1,510.

This victory positions her to represent the BDP in the October general elections where she will compete against incumbent MP Kesitegile Gobotswang of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and Shadreck Baaitse of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Makgato, who served as MP for the constituency from 2009 to 2019 before losing to Gobotswang, has recently returned from her role as Botswana’s Ambassador to Australia.

Unease

Her return has reportedly caused unease among those with an eye on the vice presidency in the midst of speculation that President Mokgweetsi Masisi may dispense with Slumber Tsogwane as Vice President if the BDP wins the elections.

Other names being mooted as potential vice presidents include Kefentse Mzwinila, Lemogang Kwape, Kabo Morwaeng and Kagiso Mmusi.

Peggy Serame has all along been considered the frontrunner but her primaries loss has put paid to her candidacy in the general elections.

Sources say Makgato’s name has been suggested to President Masisi as a strong candidate for vice president, given her extensive experience in various ministries.

Once shortlisted by Khama

One insider has remarked to The Gazette: “Remember that she was also one of those that Khama (Ian) had shortlisted for the vice presidency after General Mompati Merafhe passed away.

“She is a seasoned politician who has served in almost every ministry in this country. What do you think that means to those who are in the running?”

While this publication is yet to ascertain how close Masisi and Makgato are, sources say she has been suggested to the President as a good fit.