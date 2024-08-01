The Duality of Botswana’s Green Ambitions: A Call for Coherence 

The current drought, the worst in 60 years, is a stark reminder of our vulnerability to climate change

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

As Botswana proudly announces collaboration with its neighbours to build a new coal railway to a new deep-water port at Technobanine in Mozambique while declaring is wholehearted support for the UN climate change agenda, there are clearly two faces to the country.

In the bright spotlight of international forums, Botswana’s leadership speaks eloquently about the green agenda, sustainability and climate action. Yet, back home, these promises dissolve into a murky reality, exposing a disturbing duality in our nation’s approach to environmental stewardship.

This cognitive dissonance not only hampers our green transition but also exacerbates the very crises that we aim to mitigate, such as the severe drought currently gripping our land.

Coalbed methane

On one hand, Botswana projects an image of a country committed to combating climate change. On the other, it issues licences for oil and gas exploration, promotes coalbed methane and coal-to-liquid projects, and plans billion-dollar railway expansions for coal export.

The government’s fervent support for methane-producing cattle and goats that is coupled with the drive to build four-lane highways only intensifies our carbon footprint. In an even more bewildering move, a levy on electric cars is proposed before these vehicles have even made a significant presence on our streets.

This inconsistency is not just a policy oversight; it is a strategic blunder with far-reaching consequences. While the rest of the world races towards green energy and sustainable practices, Botswana seems determined to cling to outdated, carbon-intensive policies and plans.

The worst in 60 years

The government’s actions suggest a refusal to break free from fossil fuel dependency despite the urgent need for a green transition. The current drought, the worst in 60 years, is a stark reminder of our vulnerability to climate change.

Food shortages, the loss of livestock, and the subsequent impact on livelihoods underscore the dire need for a sustainable and resilient agricultural system. Yet, the government’s response has been to stoke the fires of this drought.

Banning food imports when we have only 30 days of strategic grain reserves of maize is a recipe for disaster. Promoting water-guzzling industries like leather, cement and thermal energy projects further depletes our already strained water resources. This paradox must end.

Action with rhetoric

Botswana’s leaders must align their actions with their rhetoric. The green transition is not a matter of convenience; it is a necessity for our survival and prosperity.

Here are key areas where change is imperative: Shift focus from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, which remain largely untapped. Investing in solar farms and wind energy can reduce our carbon footprint and create sustainable jobs.

Prioritise public transportation and non-motorised transport options. Building extensive road networks for private vehicles only leads to increased emissions. Support for electric vehicles through incentives rather than levies will encourage adoption and reduce pollution.

Promote sustainable farming practices that conserve water and reduce methane emissions. Support for drought-resistant crops and modern irrigation techniques can enhance food security and resilience to climate impacts.

Contradictory initiatives

Ensure that all government policies are aligned with our green goals. This means halting contradictory initiatives like new fossil fuel projects and focusing on building a sustainable economy.

Engage citizens in the green transition through education and participation in policymaking. A collective effort is essential for meaningful change. Botswana stands at a crossroads.

We can continue on the current path, which leads to environmental degradation and increased vulnerability to climate change, or we can choose a new direction – one that embraces sustainability, innovation, and resilience.

It is time for our leaders to resolve the cognitive dissonance and take decisive action to safeguard our future. The health of our nation, its people and its environment, depends on it.