The Electric Revolution: Transforming Transport and Boosting Botswana’s Economy 

Botswana stands to gain immensely from embracing EVs, The announcement last week by MVA that it is contemplating putting a levy on electric vehicles sends a confusing message

Electric vehicles (EVs) are set to become a ubiquitous presence on our streets, regardless of any initial resistance. The advantages of this transition are numerous, and the global shift towards electrified transport is already yielding significant benefits in other countries.

Botswana stands to gain immensely from embracing EVs, not just in terms of environmental sustainability but also in economic resilience and energy security. However, the proposal by MVA to tax EVs is at total odds with the government’s ambitions to build electric vehicles in Botswana. It should be promoting EVs like most developed countries, not imposing taxes on them.

The lack of a clear policy on this historic change from fossil fuels to electric energy is mostly to blame for such policy confusion and incoherence. Let us discuss the Advantages of Electric Vehicles.

Electric vehicles are remarkably more energy-efficient than internal combustion vehicles (ICVs) by a factor of eight. (When combusted, petrol produces 10KW per litre, which in turn produces about 10km or 1KWh per km in an average car, whereas a modern 75KW battery has a range of 600km or 8 km per KWh.)

This translates into lower energy consumption for the same distance travelled, significantly reducing overall energy demand. Consuming eight times less energy consequently means producing 80% less carbon emissions. If conventional coal thermal energy is used and, of course, if solar energy is used to provide EV energy the reduction is almost 100%.

Volatile global oil markets

Botswana’s heavy reliance on imported oil products leaves it vulnerable to external political and economic shocks. EVs, on the other hand, can be powered by domestically generated electricity, reducing dependency on volatile global oil markets. This shift enhances national security by insulating the economy from global oil price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

Apart from the very significant improvement in energy security, the transition to EVs could improve Botswana’s balance of trade by reducing oil imports by a substantial P20 billion. Strengthening the Pula would make imports cheaper and exports more competitive. Additionally, individual households could save between P10,000 and P20,000 annually on transport costs, freeing up funds for more productive uses within the economy.

The green economy will catalyse the long awaited profound structural change that will create thousands of new jobs resulting from energy efficiency and self- sufficiency. EVs offer households greater independence by reducing reliance on petrol stations. With the potential for home charging, especially when combined with solar panels, families can generate their own power, further cutting costs and increasing energy autonomy.

EV technology is improving at the same pace as that of computing and mobile telephony. Battery life will soon be one mission kilometres, range one thousand kilometres and recharging speed minutes, not hours. From improved health and safety through new thinking, attitudes, education and research to robotics and online services, the social consequences of the green energy revolution will be profound.

China’s 421,000 electric buses

The potential of the green energy transition has been fully appreciated in many countries and the impact of EVs on transportation is already evident worldwide. Here are a few examples of how transport electrification is revolutionising various transport sectors.

Leading the global charge in electric buses, China operates more than 421,000 electric buses, accounting for over 99% of the world’s electric bus fleet. This transition has significantly reduced urban air pollution and operational costs. Cities like Oslo, Amsterdam and London are expanding their electric bus fleets. London aims to have a fully electric bus fleet by 2037, significantly cutting down on emissions and noise pollution. In the United States, Tesla’s Semi, an electric truck with a range of up to 800 kilometers, promises to revolutionise long-haul trucking.

Sustainable logistics solutions

Major companies like PepsiCo and Walmart have placed substantial orders, anticipating lower operating costs and emissions. Similarly, companies like Volvo and Daimler are developing electric trucks to meet increasing regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable logistics solutions. Norway, which already tops the league in EV ownership, has pioneered the use of electric ferries, with the MF Ampere being one of the first. These ferries significantly reduce CO2 emissions and operational costs, demonstrating the viability of electric propulsion in maritime transport. Amsterdam too is transitioning its entire canal boat fleet to electric, reducing water pollution and enhancing the city’s environmental credentials.

Electric aviation is in its nascent stages but shows great promise. Companies like Eviation with its Alice aircraft are working towards short-haul electric flights. Norway aims to make all short-haul flights electric by 2040, reflecting the country’s ambitious green transport goals.

While the advantages are clear, the transition to electric vehicles in Botswana faces significant hurdles, primarily the need for a change in mindset. The current political and societal landscape appears resistant to rapid change, with entrenched interests in traditional fuel sources and infrastructure development that favours fossil fuels. Developing the necessary charging infrastructure for EVs requires substantial investment and planning. However, the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial costs.

Contradictory policies

Having said this, solid-state batteries promise a range in excess of 1500km by 2030, which will considerably reduce the need for public charging points. A shift in public perception is crucial. The government must play a proactive role in educating the public about the benefits of EVs and incentivising their adoption through subsidies, tax breaks and supportive policies. The government’s actions must align with its green rhetoric. Contradictory policies, such as promoting fossil fuels while imposing levies on electric cars, only serve to confuse the public and hinder progress.

The long-awaited Climate Change Policy of 2021 absurdly fails to acknowledge the transport sector green energy revolution in general or the role that electric vehicles will play. To help move the change forward, a draft white paper has been prepared in 2023, which hopefully will be progressed.

Botswana has a unique opportunity to lead the green transition in Africa by embracing electric vehicles and the broader electrification of transport. The advantages are clear enhanced energy security, significant economic benefits, and a positive environmental impact. However, achieving this requires a concerted effort to change mindsets and align policies with green ambitions.

As the world moves towards a sustainable future, Botswana must not be left behind. By adopting EVs and supporting the necessary infrastructure and policy changes, we can secure a prosperous and sustainable future for our nation. The global examples of EV success across public transport, trucking, maritime, and even aviation sectors serve as a powerful testament to what is possible. It is time for Botswana to join this electric revolution and drive forward with a clear, coherent and committed green agenda.