The Premiere of “Motswasele II”, and Dithubaruba Music and Cultural Festival

Gaborone – Botswana, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions, is set to host a two-day cultural extravaganza featuring the premiere of “Motswasele II,” a theatrical page-to-stage adaptation, and the Dithubaruba Music and Cultural Festival.

In response to pressing challenges that threaten the essence of Botswana’s cultural landscape and contribute to societal decay, “Motswasele II page 2 stage production” has been created as a transformative initiative. Brainchild and masterminds behind this fantastic showcase, Wame Waves Production, is dedicated to bridging the growing gaps in cultural knowledge, sharing and consumption. They aim to maintain a reliable media repository and upscale indigenous treasures nationwide in the face of unfettered erosion and erasure.

Leveraging today’s expansive social and mass media platforms, Wame Waves Production creates multi-faceted content, including short films, documentaries, social media content, and page-to-stage adaptations. These efforts educate, inform, and engage the public on cultural issues of local, national, and international importance. Their rigorous research, community involvement programs, and national initiatives support culturally diverse lifestyles, echoing the sentiment: “Tshaba e senang ngwao, ke moka e e latlhegileng” (A nation without culture is a lost nation). As the production house of “Motswasele II,” they specialize in developing and adapting content into motion pictures, high standard theatrical presentation and other art forms, focusing on preserving and celebrating cultural heritage.

Wame Waves Production is thrilled to announce that this year’s Dithubaruba Music and Cultural Festival will be a two-day event. It will commence on September 6, 2024, with the theatrical page-to-stage adaptation play “Motswasele II,” followed by the Dithubaruba Music and Cultural Festival event on September 7, 2024. This extended format promises a richer and more immersive cultural experience for all attendees.

This year’s festival is set to be a landmark event, celebrating the cultural richness of Botswana while addressing the challenges faced by our society. “Motswasele II page 2 stage production” promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and cultural significance, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Ishmael Komanyane, Wame Waves Production Managing Director, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to bring ‘Motswasele II page 2 stage production’ to life as part of this year’s two day event of Dithubaruba Music and Cultural Festival. This initiative underscores our commitment to preserving Botswana’s rich cultural heritage and addressing the societal challenges we face today. Through our collaborative efforts, we aim to inspire, educate, and engage the public, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of our cultural identity.”

Mark your calendars for September 6th and 7th, 2024, and join us in celebrating Botswana’s cultural heritage at the Dithubaruba Music and Cultural Festival. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting announcements as we build up to this momentous event.