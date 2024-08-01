Retail Group Expands in Maun with New Restaurants

The dining scene in Maun experienced a notable transformation on Friday with the grand opening of three well-known restaurant chains: Steers, Wimpy, and Milkylane. The event marked a significant milestone for the town’s culinary landscape and local economy.

Debut and Relocation

Steers and Milkylane made their debut at the Mall of Maun, bringing their signature flavors to the area. Wimpy, already a popular choice among locals, relocated to a prime spot within the mall to provide an enhanced dining experience.

Economic Impact

The expansion is not only about offering new and improved dining options but also provides a substantial boost to the local job market. Retail Group employs over 1,200 Batswana nationwide, contributing significantly to employment in the area.

“We’re thrilled with the warm welcome we’ve received from the Maun community,” said Bose Tladinyane, Group Head of Marketing. “Not only have we brought popular brands to the area, but we’ve also created valuable job opportunities. Our commitment goes beyond serving great food; we’re invested in the community’s growth and prosperity.”

Community Engagement

The grand opening celebration on July 26, 2024, featured special promotions, tastings, and activities that were well-received by the community. Local resident and employee Sihle Showa expressed gratitude, saying, “I’m grateful for this opportunity. It’s not just a job; it’s a chance to be part of something new and exciting in our town.”