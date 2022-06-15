Makwala still stacking up Diamond League points

He is ranked 7th in the qualification standings

Although he is not yet at his usual

best this year, Isaac Makwala is

still stacking up Wanda Diamond

League points that could see him lining up

in the final. Makwala will have to main–

tain or improve his last few performances

to ensure that he remains in the top nine

for the grand final in Zurich, Switzerland

on September 7.



Makwala finished eighth in his latest

race in Rome, Italy last week. The race

continued his unwanted theme of strug–

gling in this year’s Diamond League edi-

tions. He was placed in the seventh lane

which is usually regarded as a good lane.

However, he could not accelerate at a

point when the race approached the last

200m. As the runners’ pace bent against

the curve, Makwala could not manage to

increase his pace and assert himself in the

contest. For a while it appeared he was

poised to finish fifth but he was outpaced

by the trailing pack and he finished eighth

in the end.

As it stands Makwala is

ranked seventh in the qualifica–

tion standings, and he is still in

the mix to reach the final. He

will get another opportunity

to gain more points tomorrow

(Thursday) in Oslo, Norway.

After the Oslo race he will

participate in the Paris edition

on June 18 as well as the Chor-

zow, Poland edition on August

6. The Chorzow race will be the

last qualifying race before the

September 7 scheduled final.