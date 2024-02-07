Manake Dismisses Former Mayor’s Petition As Cheap Politicking

Mukokomani accuses govt of ignoring destructive earth tremours in S/Phikwe

Manake says a budget to repair affected house is being set aside

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) Beauty Manake has dismissed a petition from former mayor of Selebi-Phikwe Lekang Mukokomani to President Mokgweetsi Masisi urging the government to take responsibility for the tremours linked to the BCL Mine.

Dated 29 January 2024, Mukokomani’s petition accuses the government of paying no heed to the situation while the tremours are causing impairments to people’s homes.

“Government is fully aware of the situation and it is being addressed,” said Manake, who is also the Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Unfortunate

“We had a meeting with the people of Phikwe last Wednesday and we had all relevant stakeholders, including those from the ministries of mines and the environment.

“It is unfortunate that Mukokomani did not attend the meeting. He is only trying to score cheap political points from the situation.”

She disclosed that a budget to rehabilitate affected houses is being set aside.

“Very unusual”

In his letter, Mukokomani expressed concern about the constant tremours in Selebi Phikwe that he described as “very unusual”.

He said the tremours are causing cracks in the walls of residential houses and fear among people.

Sources say Mukokomani will run as parliamentary candidate in Selebi-Phikwe East under the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in the general elections later this year.