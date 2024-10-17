Masisi Urges US to Lift Zimbabwe Sanctions 

Says Zim sanctions affect Botswana’s property security and social security

Encourages US to engage Zim on issues affecting neighbours

BONGANI MALUNGA

It is time the United States of America lifted sanctions on Zimbabwe because they have direct consequences on Botswana’s property security and social security, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

The President made these remarks when USA Global AIDS Coordinator, Dr John Nkengasong, paid a courtesy call on him last week.

Dr Nkengasong was appointed during the Joe Biden administration and works directly with the American presidency.

Regional appeal

President Masisi took advantage of the platform to relay a regional appeal for the US to lift the sanctions that have been in place for 21 years.

In March this year, the US imposed new sanctions on President Emerson Mnangagwa and seven other Zimbabweans for alleged corruption and human rights abuses.

The US reportedly continues to place sanctions on Zimbabwe and has maintained that they will remain in place until Zimbabwe puts an end to human rights abuses and promotes and upholds democracy.

Engagement

According to correspondence from the government, President Masisi called for the lifting of the international sanctions on Zimbabwe because they affect Botswana and the region as a whole.

The Ministry of State President stated that Masisi encouraged the US to explore ways of engaging Zimbabwe on matters affecting neighbouring countries like Botswana.

His recent remarks are a reiteration of his position at the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day webinar that was held on 25 October last year when he urged the international community to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe.

SADC letter

The President placed special emphasis on the need for a new outlook on Zimbabwe’s image at the time. He stated that lifting the sanctions would help create an environment where Zimbabwe and the SADC region would achieve regional growth.

All member states of SADC at the webinar endorsed an official letter detailing their support for Zimbabwe and push for the sanctions to be lifted.

The letter penned by the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, as chairperson of SADC.

“As a regional family, SADC firmly echoes that the targeted sanctions geared at a few individuals in Zimbabwe adversely impact the country.

Modern-day atrocity

“It is now over 20 years since the imposition of these targeted sanctions – two decades marred by the inability of the people of Zimbabwe to fully achieve their potentials across various sectors as a nation.

“This reality, which is not new to the international community, damages Zimbabwe’s image and limits its potential for access to financial and capital markets.

“The extent of this bloc to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic growth on the livelihood of its people represents a modern-day atrocity which we, as the SADC Family, strongly feel is an impediment that leaves one of our members behind from our common quest for regional integration, growth and prosperity.”

