BPS Reports Crime Drop In Q2 

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has confirmed reduction of crime in areas policed by the South-Central Division and Gaborone Central Police Station.

The Commissioner of Police, Dinah Marathe, disclosed this at the launch of the refurbished Gaborone Central Police Station on Monday this week.

In her welcome remarks, the Commissioner noted that the South-Central Division had seen a 15 percent reduction in total crime recorded in the second quarter of this year (April to June).

Constant challenge

Even so, Marathe acknowledged that crime remains a constant challenge but highlighted that they have seen encouraging improvements in term of controlling the percentage of criminal offences and cases.

“While the volume of crime has significantly increased in the Gaborone policing area, our efforts have ensured that crime remains manageable as demonstrated by overall reductions in total crime, penal code and violent and intrusive crime categories,” the Commissioner stated.

“In this regard, the South-Central Division has managed to record a reduction of 15 percent in total crime during the second quarter that is from April to June 2024 as compared to the same period last year.

To perform better

“Similarly, a reduction of 31 percent was realised in the area policed by Central Police Station. In terms of violent and serious crimes – which include break-ins, robberies, murder, rape, defilement and threat to kill, among others – the division realised a 20 percent reduction during the same comparative period.

“The same trend was maintained at district and station levels. With a refurbished facility, we hope to perform better.”

Central Police Station is one of the first police facilities constructed in the pre-independence era. Marathe said the refurbishment of the police station was long overdue, given rapid population growth and infrastructural development in the city.

Digitised solutions

She stated that the facelift of the station will accommodate new crime units that were established by BPS in recent years. According to Marathe, the refurbished station’s provision of digitised solutions will help enhance turnaround times for police assistance.

“The provision of these resources will in no doubt create a conducive working environment which will enable the organisation to live up to its promise of doing everything in keeping our pledge of listening to the voice of the customer,” Marathe said.

She stressed that the extension and improvements done on the station will result in more deployment of officers to increase the workforce and ensure satisfactory service delivery.

“The extension will also enable the deployment of more officers to increase police visibility within and around Gaborone,” said the Commissioner.