Death at the Gym: A Stark Reality Check 

DOUGLAS RASBASH

This morning, a man aged around 60 years collapsed and died in an upmarket gym that my family frequents in Sydney, Australia.

He collapsed next to my family member’s workout space after feeling unwell from the previous session. My family member pointed out the distressed person to the leaders and suggested that the session be stopped, but they were more concerned with running the current lesson.

So how can a guy sitting with his head in his hands in a gym be virtually ignored? This tragic and sudden event raises unsettling questions about the safety and regulation of gyms, which have proliferated across the globe at a staggering pace.

How safe are they, really? What responsibilities and liabilities do gyms have towards their patrons? And, perhaps more crucially, what protections do patrons believe they are receiving but in reality are not?

So-called “temples of health”

The fitness industry is booming, with gyms sprouting up on every corner, from budget chains to high-end wellness centres. We are told that staying fit and active is essential to maintaining good health, but what happens when these so-called “temples of health” become places of serious injury. Or worse, death?

Gyms market themselves as spaces of transformation, promising physical improvements under the guidance of qualified professionals. But are these qualifications scrutinised, and is there enough oversight to ensure that gyms are adhering to proper safety protocols?

In many cases, it is unclear what regulatory frameworks govern gyms and fitness centres, especially given that certification for trainers and first aid preparedness can vary widely from one country, or even one facility, to another.

This leads to a more troubling question: in the event of a medical emergency, like the one that occurred today, how prepared are gyms to respond? Are staff trained in CPR or use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which are known to dramatically increase survival rates in cases of sudden cardiac arrest?

Even more dismal

The truth is that while some gyms may boast fully equipped first-aid stations, AEDs, and highly qualified staff, others, particularly lower-cost establishments, may not. A 2022 study revealed that most fitness centres in the US and Europe had AEDs but less than half of them required their staff to be trained to use them.

The situation is even more dismal in developing nations where the fitness industry is growing faster than regulations can keep up. Beyond equipment and training, we must also scrutinise the broader issue of gym safety.

How many accidents or deaths occur in gyms annually? According to a report by the National Safety Council, over 50,000 injuries requiring emergency medical attention happen at gyms in the United States alone each year. So this could be doubled worldwide.

While deaths in gyms are less frequently reported, studies suggest that sudden cardiac events in fitness centres are far from rare. Heart attacks, strokes and fatal collapses during exercise may be substantially underreported due to the private nature of gym membership and reluctance of owners to publicise such incidents.

No specific regulations

The value of the global gym industry was estimated in 2018 to be $898 billion and it may well have doubled since then. Gyms have sprung up in Gaborone and elsewhere, yet a cursory search has revealed no specific regulations covering gymnasiums and health spas in Botswana.

The broader question is: where does liability lie? Should gyms be held responsible if they fail to meet safety standards or if staff are inadequately trained to handle emergencies? And do customers know what they are signing up for in terms of risk? What is clear is that current systems of gym regulation, licensing, and training do not adequately protect members.

A lack of global or even national standardisation leaves too many holes in a system that people trust with their health and, sometimes, their lives. Regulation must be swift and strict.

Licensing for gyms should involve more than checking off a list of shiny equipment and spotless locker rooms. It should include rigorous inspections of staff qualifications, safety protocols, and emergency preparedness.

Risks beneath the surface

Fitness centres should not just be required to have AEDs – they must ensure that all staff know how to use them. We demand as much from schools, airports, and other public spaces. Why should gyms, where physical strain is the norm, be any different? Today’s tragedy is a stark reminder of the risks that lurk beneath the surface of the wellness industry.

A further question also lurks about human nature; for wellness is not only rippling muscles and oodles of stamina but also a state of mind, part of which should be consideration of others. That a man died surrounded by ‘fit’ men and women, including professional instructors, is a salient reminder that all is not as well as it appears.

Gyms, for all their benefits, are not without danger. It is time we acknowledged this reality and demanded more from those who profit from the promise of health.

My family member was in shock this morning upon returning from the daily workout. He experienced something that will stay with him for the rest of his life. Without better protections and more rigorous oversight, the next person who collapses on the gym floor may not be the only one paying the price.