Namibian Airline Confirms Delay in Gaborone-Windhoek Route

Flights from Gaborone to Windhoek initially scheduled to be launched on 1st October

Namibian airline will proceed with Cape Town while awaiting new launch date for Gaborone route

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Namibian Airports Company (NAC) has announced that Air Botswana has delayed the launch of the Gaborone-Windhoek route which was scheduled to take place by 1st October.

In September, Air Botswana and the NAC’s flagship airline, Air Connect Namibia, confirmed that the Botswana airline would connect Gaborone to Windhoek through Sir Seretse Khama Airport and Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport and proceed to Durban at the King Ushaka International Airport as of 1st October this year.

More flights

Flights from Maun and Kasane to Windhoek were also announced when the initial launch was communicated. The flights between Gaborone to Windhoek are planned to take place three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flights from Maun and Kasane to Windhoek, initially scheduled for 1st November, are planned for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Unforeseen circumstances

Air Connect issued a statement last Sunday confirming that the launch has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances and that a new date will be communicated in due course.

The announcement was made by the NAC Chief Executive Officer and Air Connect chairperson Bisey Uirab. “We offer our unreserved apologies to the public for the delay in the route launch between Gaborone and Windhoek,” he said.

“Matters beyond our control necessitated its delay and we will be updating the general public when we get more details on this event’s launch.”

Proceeding

Air Connect Namibia confirmed that it will proceed with the Cape Town-Windhoek route, which is set to be launched on 22 October.

The route will operate two days per week connecting flights between the Cape Town International Airport and the Hosea Kutako International Airport (WDH) in Windhoek.

Air Connect confirmed that the route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.