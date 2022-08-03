Matsheka’s Arrest: Child’s Murder Accomplice or Political Scapegoat?

The Member of Parliament for Lobatse, Dr Thapelo Matsheka, was arrested allegedly in connection with the murder of young Tlotso Karema yesterday. In the after- math, observers say the arrest of Matsheka who is a former nance minister may be a genuine criminal investigation or a dirty political scapegoating.

A combined team of members of the Directorate of the Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) and Botswana Police Service (BPS) took Matsheka for questioning at the DISS detention center at Sebele in a widely publicised operation that has become the trademark of high profile arrests.