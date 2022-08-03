ROLLERS CASE HOLDING UP NGELE ANNOUNCEMENT

- Ngele joined Rollers on a two year deal last month
Mogakolodi Ngele’s return to Township Rollers is yet to be officially announced as the club is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Onkarabile Ratanang case. The Botswana Football Association Disciplinary Committee fined Rollers P15 000 for the improper registration of Ratanang last season, the Botswana Football League has now appealed the DC’s judgement. This will prolong a registration saga that had already dragged on for months
Rollers managed to pay the P15 000 fine bu they received a letter with an intent to appeal the club’s punishment as the BFL is seeking a stricter punishment. Many had speculated that Rollers would get severe punishments such as being docked points, being barred from signing players or even being relegated from the top tier of local football.
The BFL has lodged their appeal and they noticed the BFA Appeals Committee last week. Rollers are aware that if the case does not go their way there is always the lingering threat of being banned from registering play- ers hence the delay on announcing Ngele’s return for now.
Ngele was released by DSTV Premiership side Chippa United after being scarcely used by then interim coach Kurt Lentjies last sea- son. Ngele has now joined Rollers as a free agent, the players signed a two year deal last month. The player has returned to his old stomping ground after 10 years away in South Africa.
Ngele has un nished business at Rollers as he did not manage to win a league title during his rst spell with Rollers. The player man- aged to win the Mascom Top 8 in 2012, he set an unbeatable record of six goals in a single season in the competition. His Mascom Top 8 record is yet to be equalled or surpassed.