ROLLERS CASE HOLDING UP NGELE ANNOUNCEMENT

The BFL has lodged their appeal and they noticed the BFA Appeals Committee last week. Rollers are aware that if the case does not go their way there is always the lingering threat of being banned from registering play- ers hence the delay on announcing Ngele’s return for now.

Ngele was released by DSTV Premiership side Chippa United after being scarcely used by then interim coach Kurt Lentjies last sea- son. Ngele has now joined Rollers as a free agent, the players signed a two year deal last month. The player has returned to his old stomping ground after 10 years away in South Africa. Ngele has un nished business at Rollers as he did not manage to win a league title during his rst spell with Rollers. The player man- aged to win the Mascom Top 8 in 2012, he set an unbeatable record of six goals in a single season in the competition. His Mascom Top 8 record is yet to be equalled or surpassed.