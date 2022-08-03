Over P18m Spent on President’s Trips

- President Masisi has undertaken 60 international and 66 local trips since he assumed o ce in 2018
- Mthimkhulu uses the international trips meant to advance Botswana’s interests, local ones are to engage with Batswana about govt policies
Since assuming of office in 2018, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has undertaken 60 international trips, both official and private, that cost of over P18 million, The Botswana Gazette has established.
In the same period to date, the President has made 66 local trips that cost P861 000. In totality, since he assumed office, President Masisi has undertaken 126 local and international trips. This was revealed by the Assistant Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Dumezweni Mthimkhulu in parliament, when answering a question about the total number of the President’s official and private trips since 2018.
The international trips that the President made included visiting France, Singapore, Belgium, Rwanda, Canada and the United Kingdom. The purpose of the international trips is mainly to position Botswana’s foreign policy and advance the country’s interests. On the home front, President Masisi visited different villages around the country to consult, engage and update the residents or citizens about government policies and programmes, as well as to advance the mandate of the government.
Mthimkhulu dismissed the criticism that the President’s international trips have at- tracted, especially criticism from the opposition for “lack of tangible results”, saying the visits to foreign countries are beneficial to Botswana and have improved relations between Botswana and other countries.
Moreover, Mthimkhulu said foreign investors are showing interest in investing in Botswana because of the trips. “What we got from these international trips is the goodwill and foreigners having confidence in investing in Botswana,” he said.