MATSHEKA’S MINISTERIAL DEMOTION RATTLES CABINET

Following President Masisi’s recent cabinet reshuffle, some members within the executive are said to be rattled by Dr Thapelo Matsheka’s demotion from Minister

of Finance and Development Planning to the lower profile Ministry Of Infrastructure.

According to a close source within cabinet, Dr Matsheka cuts a frustrated figure due

to lack of proper support from senior cabinet Ministers and the President.

“All that has been happening within cabinet has been frustrating. Dr Matsheka had initially given the President an ultimatum to either respond to some of his demands or risk losing him to the backbench and that would have raised eyebrows given his position.”

The source alleges that this has weakened Dr Matsheka’s yet to be announced bid for the

BDP chairmanship.

“He has been tipped to challenge Slumber Tsogwane at the next party elective Congress, and he has the support of many BDP loyalists and that obviously has not gone well with both the President and his Vice president,” added the source.

It is not only Dr Matsheka who is currently frustrated within cabinet. He is seen as the bad

guy in his constituency because a lot has happened under his watch. It is unfortunate that we all cannot quit and join the backbench, but it is hot in the kitchen because our constituencies are suffering. Some are even taking advantage of the current harsh economic climate to launch early campaigns for primary elections” said the source.