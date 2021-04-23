CRESTA GROUP SETS FOOT IN SCENIC CAPE TOWN

19 story four-star hotel provides spectacular panoramic views of Table Bay

Scenic ocean views a stone throw away

COVID-19 vaccinations offer ray of hope

16 April 2021, Cape Town: Home of Table Mountain and Robben Island now has one more four-star national wonder on their list, Cresta Grande Cape Town.

Cresta Marakanelo Limited was proud to support and celebrate its sister company Cresta

Hotels, as they opened their doors to the scenic Cape Town hotel, the first time the hotel chain has operated in South Africa’s internationally renowned global tourism ‘capital’.

Cresta Marakanelo Limited operates 11 hotels in Botswana and 1 hotel in Lusaka, Zambia. Sister Company Cresta Hotels, operates 5 hotels in Zimbabwe; making the Cape Town property the 6th Hotel in the Cresta Hotels portfolio. The name Cresta Grande Cape Town is reflective of the magnitude and refinement of the 19-story establishment, which is situated in the heart of the Mother City.

“Cresta Grande Cape Town was formally opened on Thursday, April 15, 2021. We as Cresta Marakanelo Limited were very excited to be a part of the unveiling of the new addition to the Group.” stated Mokwena Morulane, Cresta Marakanelo Limited Managing Director.

Cresta Grande hotel has 242 elegant bedrooms, that provide scenic views of the Table

Mountain and refreshing oceanic views a stone-throw away. A series of conference and

banqueting rooms, a 24-hour café, bar and lounge, gymnasium, sauna and steam room,

covered and access-controlled parking area, and outdoor swimming pool with sundeck

make it ideal for both business leisure.

Travelers from all corners of the earth can now indulge in the beauty, class and exclusivity

of yet another Cresta Group masterpiece.

Experience authentic global modern metropolitan experience dovetailed with true African hospitality and bespoke service.

“If you yearn to savor scenic landscape views, aesthetic hotel features and superior service, then, come home to Cresta Grande Cape Town.” noted Jean Pierre Moggee,

Cresta Grande Cape Town General Manager.

We are optimistic that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines will provide much needed

stimulation of the local and international travel industry. Our priority as the tourism industry is to emphasise safety and get local and global economy firing again. This new addition to the Group will allow for experiences of True African Hospitality, where our guests can enjoy the scenic cosmopolitan Cape Town, enjoy a direct flight to, and stay with us at our Cresta Maun properties; providing the perfect Gateway to the Okavango Delta. Travelers can further enjoy our Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, which is situated on the banks of the magical Chobe River. Our Cresta properties will continue to maintain extra cleaning protocols and minimal touchpoint experience and will ensure that staff and guests alike take all due COVID-19 precautions.” concludes Morulane.