Ministry Strengthens Oversight on Private Security Companies

Identifies non-compliance among private security firms

Threatens revoking licences for violations

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Private Security Services Licensing Board (PSSLB) has announced its intention to suspend or revoke licences of security companies that do not comply with Botswana’s laws.

Operating under the Ministry of Defence and Security, PSSLB has expressed significant concern about security service providers that are found to be in violation of the Employment Act and the Private Security Act.

A letter addressed to security companies on 5 October 2023 highlighted the issue and emphasised the need for adherence to legal requirements.

Breach of the law

PSSLB noted that certain security companies with unresolved default awards, settlement agreements, court judgements, or writs of execution against them continue to operate, which is a breach of the law.

The core responsibility of PSSLB is to advance a legitimate security industry while safeguarding and promoting the rights and interests of security guards and users of security services.

Expeditiously

The correspondence further stated: “Security providers are hereby informed that the Board will, as per Section 24 (1), (2), and (3) of the Private Security Services Act, promptly take action to suspend or cancel licences for any company found to be violating any laws of Botswana.

“Security companies are strongly urged to expeditiously address all pending default awards, settlement agreements, court judgements, or writs of execution issued against them to avoid the suspension or cancellation of their security service licences.”