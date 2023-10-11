BLLAHWU, BQA Agree 7% Salary Increment 

Agreement to become effective on 1st April 2023

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) and the Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) have finally reached an agreement on conditions of service and a salary increment for the 2023/24 financial year that will take effect on 1st April 2023.

The two parties have been locked in the negotiations since August.

According to a joint statement issued by the chief negotiators of the two parties, the increment will become effective provided BQA formally furnishes BLLAHWU with a proposal of conditions of service by 25 September.

“The parties indicated that they are committed to continue to build harmonious industrial relations … for industrial peace and progress,” says the statement.