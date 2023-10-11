President, MPs to Declare their Assets Next Month 

Special directorate will formally invite them to make their declarations

Source says “the last time MPs declared their assets was in 2020”

GAZETTE REPORTER

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his fellow MPs will once again be invited to declare their assets ahead of the next parliamentary session.

While the Ethics and Integrity Directorate (EID) would not comment on the matter, The Botswana Gazette is informed that MPs, including ministers, will be directed to declare their funds to the EID when Parliament resumes in November.

“The last time MPs declared their assets was in 2020,” said a source. “They are scheduled for yet another declaration in November.”

Accountability in public office

Several MPs have confirmed that they are due to make their declarations of assets before the Summer session of Parliament next month.

The EID resumed its functions in 2020. In accordance with the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Act, No. 12 of 2019, as amended by Act No. 1 of 2020, the EID is responsible for promoting and reinforcing integrity and accountability in public office.

This includes receiving and analysing declarations of interests, incomes, assets and liabilities of certain categories of individuals.

The aim is to detect corruption, money laundering, or acquisition of property from proceeds of any other offence.

Specified categories of individuals

The specific law reads in part: “The asset declaration system mandates specified categories of individuals to make periodic declarations of their interests, income, assets and liabilities.

“The Directorate is thus responsible for the secure storage of these declarations for monitoring purposes.

“Additionally, the Directorate fosters a national culture of ethical conduct and prevents unethical behaviour in public office by developing and promoting a Code of Ethics, standards, and best practices for ethical conduct.”