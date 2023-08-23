Moatlhodi Tipped To Take Over Speakership After 2024 Elections 

Skelemani to retire before 2024 elections

BDP reportedly steering Moatlhodi from candidacy

Moatlhodi lending support to Baemedi Medupi to succeed him

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Pono Moatlhodi, is tipped to take over from Phandu Skelemani as Speaker after the 2024 general elections.

Sources say the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is steering him away from seeking re-election so that he becomes Speaker.

“It seems he has been promised the Speakership in 2024,” said one. “It is clear that Skelemani will not be returning after the 12th Parliament due to his health.”

Moatlhodi was appointed Deputy Speaker in 2021 after he defected from the Umbrella for Democratic Change, taking over the position from MP for Mochudi East, Mabuse Pule, who was named Assistant Minister of the Local Government and Rural Development.

Shifting interplay

In this shifting interplay, Moatlhodi is said to be lending his support to Baemedi Medupi as his preferred successor as MP for Tonota. Medupi who is currently the Chairman of the Francistown Region of the BDP is reportedly gaining ground in Tonota.

However, there are indications that Andy Boatile may challenge him in the primaries. A source close to Boatile said of him: “He believes that this year’s Bulela di Tswe is his best opportunity ever to represent the BDP in national elections.”

There has also been speculation about former MP Thapelo Olopeng, who was defeated by Moatlhodi in the 2019 general elections, considering a comeback.