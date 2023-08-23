Karate Team Bags 3 Medals at Continental Tourney 

Kao Nsala and Gabriel Molefe added individual bronze medals for kumite to the bronze they earned together with Lefika Mooketsi for team kata and bring the three medals home

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, a trio of young karate practitioners representing Botswana at the Union des Fédérations Africaines de Karaté (UFAK) Junior Championships has clinched a total of three medals.

Botswana’s medals were earned through a series of impressive performances. In the team kata discipline for ages 16 to 17, a bronze medal was secured by the trio of Kao Nsala, Lefika Mooketsi, and Gabriel Molefe.

Adding to that, Nsala earned a bronze in the kumite category for the 16-17 age group under the 68kg weight class. The third bronze medal was achieved by Molefe in the kumite (61kg) division, also falling within the 16-17 age category.

The finest karatekas

The championships, hosted in the vibrant city of Casablanca, concluded on 20 August after a week of intense competition and martial artistry.

The event, which had begun on 14 August, showcased team kata discipline from across the African continent, all vying for the highly coveted titles and recognition.

Amidst an atmosphere of camaraderie, the championships brought together athletes who demonstrated their martial prowess on the grand stage.

Commending the team’s outstanding achievements, the coach of these rising karate talents, Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi, commented: “They performed remarkably well, considering they were facing tough competition from athletes who have extensive experience in international karate events.

First-timers

“It is worth noting that our athletes were first-timers at this level of competition. Despite the challenges, they not only adapted but excelled, bringing home three medals from their debut continental appearance.”

The sensei acknowledged the team’s struggles against opponents from Arab nations like Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya. “To further enhance our performance, we need to expose our athletes to high-calibre opponents more frequently,” he said.

“Organising training camps with these experienced fighters would be invaluable. This would enable our athletes to better understand their opponents’ fighting styles and develop effective strategies to counter them.”