MoH Pushes Back Against Polio Vaccine Conspiracies 

Health authorities say misinformation threatens Botswana’s fight against polio as officials defend emergency oral vaccination measures targeting young children

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of Health has moved to calm growing public concern and misinformation surrounding Botswana’s nationwide oral polio vaccination campaign, insisting that the exercise is safe, necessary and designed to strengthen protection against a dangerous strain of the virus.

As the country wrapped up the final day of the four-day door-to-door campaign targeting children aged 0 to 59 months, health authorities addressed concerns raised by some members of the public questioning why children who already received routine vaccinations are being given an additional oral dose.

EMERGENCY HEALTH MEASURE

The ministry explained that the campaign is not a replacement for routine childhood immunisation, but rather an emergency public health measure aimed specifically at boosting protection against Type 2 poliovirus, a strain not fully covered under the routine oral vaccine programme.

The ministry noted that false claims and conspiracy theories circulating on social media risk undermining efforts to keep children protected from preventable diseases. Health authorities stressed that the vaccine being administered during the campaign has been approved for use internationally and forms part of standard outbreak prevention strategies used in many countries.

BOTSWANA REMAINS AT RISK

According to the ministry, Botswana remains at risk due to increased regional movement and the continued detection of poliovirus cases in parts of Africa. They warned that even countries with strong immunisation records can experience outbreaks when immunity gaps emerge within communities.

The ministry further explained that children who are already vaccinated still benefit from the additional oral dose because it strengthens community immunity.

PUBLIC COOPERATION

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, the ministry’s spokesperson, Christopher Nyanga revealed that most Batswana cooperated with teams conducting the polio vaccination campaigns. According to Nyanga, as of Friday, 8 May 2026, approximately 204 158 children under five years of age received the polio vaccine, achieving 75% of the 272 100 target.

RESISTANCE

The ministry’s spokesperson revealed that although the first phase of the vaccination campaign was a relative success, they still experienced some resistance in certain areas.

“Some parents declined polio vaccination for their children, citing religious reasons or a perceived lack of need. Our teams engaged them patiently, emphasizing the critical importance of protecting their children. While many ultimately heeded our advice, others stood firm in their decision. As vaccination is voluntary, we respected their wishes,” Nyanga told this publication.