Mohwasa, Balopi Clash Over “BTV Cancelled Interview”

An alleged eleventh-hour cancellation of a Botswana Television (BTV) interview with Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) President Mpho Balopi has ignited a heated exchange between the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and the opposition BDP (blurb)

GAZETTE REPORTER

A political storm has erupted over the alleged cancellation of a Botswana Television (BTV) interview with Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) President, Mpho Balopi, sparking a war of words between the BDP and the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The BDP issued a statement yesterday evening, accusing unnamed “powers that be” of blocking Balopi’s scheduled appearance on BTV News Botswana Tonight programme. The statement expressed regret to members of the party and the public, saying the cancellation came at the last minute.

“Democrats and Batswana, the BDP regrets to inform you that it has just been informed that the interview that was scheduled for this evening at 19:30 hours with BDP Party President Rre Mpho Balopi … has been cancelled on instructions from the powers that be. The BDP President had been invited to take part in a discussion on last weekend’s Serowe Meeting. The President learnt of the cancellation as he arrived at the studios. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation,” the party said.

Balopi confirms

Balopi himself confirmed the events in an interview with The Gazette, saying he was called to appear on BTV to discuss his party’s Serowe engagement, where the BDP sought forgiveness from the Bangwato. He says he only learnt of the cancellation after already arriving at the broadcaster’s studios.

“While I was waiting in the parking lot for the interview, I received a call informing me that it had been cancelled to make way for other scheduled programmes. I will follow up to establish what really happened,” Balopi said in an interview.

He suggested that if political interference was behind the cancellation, it would be “very unfortunate.”

“Remember we were accused of suffocating opposition political parties while we were in power, which in fact was an exaggeration. But if this is the UDC doing it, it will be very unfortunate. Is this the change they have been preaching?” he asked.

Mohwasa denies

However, the Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa dismissed the allegations, denying that government or the ruling coalition had interfered in BTV’s editorial decisions.

“I am not aware and doubt the truth to that. At the Ministry we have a policy that does not allow interference in editorial matters,” Mohwasa said.

The cancellation has fuelled fresh debate about state media independence, a longstanding concern in Botswana’s political landscape. While the BDP sees it as proof of political gatekeeping under the UDC, the ruling coalition insists the matter is being exaggerated for political mileage.

Post Views: 170