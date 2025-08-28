Unions Demand PSP’s Removal 

A petition delivered to the Minister of State, Moeti Mohwasa, blames the PSP for failure to provide strategic guidance during the salary negotiations that have now stalemated and consequently want her removed

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Five Plus One Cooperating Trade Unions have called for the immediate removal of the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Emma Peloetletse, for failing to protect workers and improve their working conditions.

The unions made the demand when submitting a petition to the Minister for the State President, Moeti Mohwasa, on Monday, urging intervention to end “unfair labour practices” by the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM).

“The misconduct is crystal clear”

The salary negotiations between the unions and the government have stalemated, hence they expressed strong dissatisfaction with the DPSM’s handling of the process. They also called for the PSP to be relieved of her duties for her alleged failure to provide the strategic guidance to DPSM in the course of the negotiations.

Said the Chief Negotiator of the union collective, Robert Rabasimane: “We demand the removal of the Permanent Secretary to the President, Emma Peloetletse, because she has failed to provide strategic guidance, support and coordination to the public service. The PSP is the head of the public service. When there is a problem, she should provide a way forward.

“The PSP failed to take appropriate action against the DPSM director (Gaone Macholo) even when the misconduct is crystal clear, especially where she demonstrated a clear deviation and or violation of government policies and procedures.”

Open-door policy

In his response on Monday, Mohwasa reaffirmed his open-door policy and urged unions to pursue constructive dialogue. He emphasised that litigation should not always be the default response to disputes over conditions of service because consensus can be achieved through continued engagement.

“I told the DPSM the same thing,” he said. “We need to hold cordial talks centred on finding an amicable solution. Let us all encourage constructive talks. Some of you forgot that many of your grievances are issues that we found unresolved.”