More Guns Recovered at KHAMA house

DIS may have searched SKI’s house without a warrant

Khama lawyers aware of DIS “unlawful” search

SKI lawyers say state wants to frustrate Khama

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DIS) has once again been accused of illegally gaining entry and searching former president Ian Khama’s residence without a warrant.

This follows unconfirmed reports of more firearms being found in the course of another search at Khama’s residence.

Khama’s legal representative, Tebogo Tladi of Ramalepa Attorneys, confirmed that they are aware that the secret service conducted a search at Khama’s residence without their consent.

Activity

“We are aware that there was some activity at former president Khama’s residence that started on Thursday and went on until Friday,” Tladi said in interview this week.

“We were not informed of anything, and do not know of anything that may have been discovered.”

Sources say more firearms were found during the search. It is alleged that some of the firearms that were found were not even listed in the initial search warrant.

It is still unclear if the allegedly newly discovered firearms are duly licensed to the former president.

Khama is currently facing 13 charges ranging from receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and procuring a firearm licence under false pretences to owning a firearm not registered under the Arms and Ammunition Act of 2018 and aiding and abetting unlawful possession of a firearm.

The state has attempted to obtain warrants for more searches at Khama’s residence but has been denied by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Leaked CoA judgment?

On Friday, just a few hours before the CoA could deliver the ruling on the search warrant in question, the state desperately attempted to withdraw its appeal but was further denied.

Sources say the state was advised to withdraw its appeal after allegedly learning that the ruling would not be in its favour.

It is alleged that the judgment may have been leaked to the two parties on Wednesday evening. However, Khama says he was not aware of the ruling until it was delivered on Friday.

Chief spy Peter Magosi’s phone rang unanswered at the time of going to press.