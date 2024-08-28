Morwaeng To Move Constitution Review Bill Inspite Of Legal Suit

Bill aims to increase Specially-Elected MPs from 6 to 10, among others

Bill likely to pass into law next week in the face of pending action by civil society

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Minister for State President, Kabo Morwaeng, is expected to push forward a motion in Parliament that seeks to pass the contentious Constitution Review Bill into law next week.

This will be in defiance of looming court action driven by civil society that finds the thrust of the Bill opprobrious.

With BOCONGO, the Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organisations, at the forefront, civil society has expressed deep concerns over the constitutional review process right from the beginning two years ago.

Mounting a legal suit to challenge what it considers a flawed process that did not adequately represent the interests of the broader society and key stakeholders is culmination of BOCONGO’s steadfast resistance.

Two-thirds majority

It is not yet known whether the state has already been served because efforts to establish that had not borne fruit at the time of going to press.

According to the existing Constitution, Parliament cannot pass a Bill unless a final vote has taken place. To become law, a Bill requires a two-thirds majority vote by Members of Parliament (MPs) on certain clauses.

Additionally, specially entrenched clauses will require approval through a referendum in addition to a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Referendum

However, Minister Morwaeng has indicated that such a referendum will be conducted next year after the general elections that are due in October this year.

Some proposed changes include increasing the number of Specially-Elected Members of Parliament from six to 10. Others include introducing measures to ensure that a retired President who has served an aggregate period of 10 years is ineligible for election to any political office.

In a move that underscores the gravity of the situation, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has taken steps to ensure the Bill’s passage by restricting government ministers from travelling next week.

This decision is meant to ensure that all ministers, who are all MPs, are present in Parliament for the crucial vote. The President hinted at this decision during a recent meeting with newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, Fan Yong, who was presenting his letters of credence.

Numerical advantage

“There will be a vote in Parliament,” he said. “So if I take one minister to the summit, the ones remaining will be exactly two-thirds, which is risky.”

“The summit” was in reference to his upcoming attendance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FoCAC) in China.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary opposition has also voiced strong opposition to the Bill, though it is unlikely that it can overcome the numerical advantage of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the House.