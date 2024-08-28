Botswana’s Paralympians Ready For The Games That Begin Today

Head Coach for athletics, Katlego Maotwe: “Their competitors are aware of what they can achieve”

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

With the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games beginning today (28 August 2024), Botswana’s athletes are settling into their new surroundings with high hopes and confidence.

The team’s arrival at the Athletes’ Village on Monday this week (26 August) marked a significant milestone in their journey, following an intensive preparation period that began last year.

Botswana’s head coach for athletics, Katlego Maotwe, spoke enthusiastically about the readiness of the team. “The preparations have been going well,” he said in a brief telephone interview. “We started training last year for these games.

Improved times

“The improvement in their times says a lot. We had a three-week training camp in Montrodat, France to help them acclimatise before moving to the Athletes’ Village here in Paris.”

The two athletes representing Botswana, Edwin Masuge and Gloria Majaga, are set to compete in their respective events with high expectations.

Masuge will run in the men’s 400m T13 while Majaga will compete in both the women’s 100m T13 and the 400m T13.

“They are ready,” Maotwe said emphatically. “I think they draw considerable motivation from the team that took part in the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Much gusto and pride

The schedule for Botswana begins on 3 September with Majaga participating in the 100m heats. The following day, Masuge will run in the 400m heats.

“Their competitors are aware of what they can achieve,” said Maotwe. “Our athletes have shown tremendous dedication and improvement. They are determined to represent Botswana with much gusto and pride.”