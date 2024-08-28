Controversy Could Dim Anicia’s Prospects On The Miss World Stage 

Reigning Miss Botswana Anicia Gaothuse has expressed her deep connection to the crown that she wears, describing it as a “crown of unity”. However, the unity that she urges is being threatened by controversy generated by the very people whom she seeks to represent on the Miss World stage. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

As Miss Botswana prepares to step onto the global stage at the Miss World finale, controversy looms over what should be a moment of triumph for Anicia Gaothusi.

Beginning last week, a public outcry has swirled around her, questioning her prizes and wardrobe choices while casting doubt on the integrity of the Miss Botswana Organisation.

The dust may be settling but the controversy – which seems fuelled by poor understanding – could prove distracting from the national beauty’s preparations and undermine her chances at Miss World.

Unconfirmed information

Said Miss Botswana director, Ben Raletsatsi, at a press briefing in Gaborone recently: “When we took over the Miss Botswana brand six years ago, it was one of the hardest things because it was mired in controversy. We have worked tirelessly to grow it over the years that followed, and the results showed with the beauty queens of the last few years.

“As an organisation, we are sometimes worried by the amount of information that is spread without confirmation because Miss Botswana is the only product we have, and there is no way we are not going to support the product that we have.”

At the heart of the uproar is the issue of the queen’s car, which was awarded as a part of the package of her prizes. However, when it became clear that Anicia had not yet received the car, social media erupted with accusations that ranged from organisational neglect to outright fraud.

Crown of Unity

In response, she herself explained that she had received all her prizes but the car would be handed over as soon as she obtains her driver’s licence. Anicia went on to express her deep connection to the crown that she wears, describing it as a “crown of unity”.

However, the unity that she urges is being threatened by the very people whom she seeks to represent on the Miss World stage. “I want to take a moment to address something that has been weighing heavily on my heart,” she said at the press briefing.

“Throughout the competition, complete strangers showed me love and sponsored everything I needed without me even asking because they believed in me and had faith that I could represent our country well.”

Damaging narratives

Anicia’s gratitude and humility are palpable, yet so too is her frustration with the damaging narratives that have emerged. Rumours about her mental health and purported suicidal tendencies are taking their toll.

“It hurts to see such narratives being spread in the name of protecting me,” she said, emphasising her resilience and deep faith. “I am a strong believer in Christ, and one thing I can assure you is that my faith will never allow me to ever think of taking my own life.”

What is most striking about the beauty queen’s response is her unwavering focus on the bigger picture. Despite the brouhaha, she remains committed to her goal of becoming the next Miss World and wearing the crown not just for herself but for her nation as well.

“The vision is clear”

“The vision is clear. I have been preparing for it with your support and the support of the Miss Botswana Organisation,” she stated. Yet, as she puts her heart and pours her soul into representing her country on the global platform, the question arises: Are we, as a nation, truly behind her?

The irony of this situation is that while the public outcry may be intended to protect and support Anicia, it has the potential to achieve the opposite. It distracts from her preparation, diverts attention from her achievements, and places unnecessary stress on a young woman who should be focusing on bringing a global title home.

As she prepares for the Miss World finale, Anicia wants a collective return to the values that initially inspired her journey: support, unity and positivity. “Positivity is key at this point,” she said. “Let’s use this space to continue to support one another and spread kindness.”