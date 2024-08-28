It’s 7/8 For Tebogo In The 200m So Far This Season

One of the ironies of Paris ’24 is that in the first round of the 200m on 5 August, Letsile Tebogo finished first with a time of 20.10s, just shy of the 20-second barrier that he had consistently broken. As TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO reports, more was in store

In 2024, Letsile Tebogo has established himself as a sprinting phenomenon, capturing the attention of the athletics world with a series of breathtaking performances.

According to the World Athletics website, over the course of the year, Botswana’s sprint sensation has competed in eight 200m races, emerging victorious in seven and finishing second once, solidifying his status as one of the most formidable sprinters of his generation.

The website shows that Tebogo’s 200m journey this season began on 27 March 2024 at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3/Continental Tour Challenger held at the UJ Stadium in Johannesburg.

An impressive opening of the year

Tebogo made an impressive opening of the year with a win in 19.94s there, showcasing his potential for the season ahead.

His momentum continued as he sped into the Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on 20 April 2024. Despite his impressive time of 19.71s, Tebogo finished second, the only race where he did not secure the top spot.

The following months saw Tebogo solidify his dominance on the track. At the Herculis Meeting International d’Athlétisme EBS in Monaco on 12 July 2024, he clocked 19.87s to finish first. However, it was at the Paris 2024 Olympics where Tebogo’s remarkable talent truly shone.

Speed and resilience

At the Olympics, Tebogo not only demonstrated his speed but also his resilience. In the first round of the 200m on 5 August, he finished first with a time of 20.10s, just shy of the 20-second barrier that he had consistently broken.

The semi-finals on 7 August saw Tebogo back under the 20-second barrier with a time of 19.96s, setting the stage for a historic final.

On 8 August 2024, Tebogo made history by winning the gold medal in the 200m final with a time of 19.46s. This victory was monumental not only for Tebogo but for Botswana, marking the country’s first Olympic gold medal in any sport.

First African

Furthermore, it was the first time an African nation had claimed gold in the 200m, a testament to Tebogo’s exceptionality as an athlete in a class all his own.

With newfound confidence from his Olympic success, Tebogo continued his winning streak. At the Athletissima Lausanne meeting on 22 August, he triumphed once again with a time of 19.64s at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.

His relentless pursuit of excellence was further exemplified at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on 25 August – hardly three days later – when he claimed victory at Stadion Śląski with a time of 19.83s.

Tebogo’s remarkable year

Tebogo’s remarkable year underscores not only his incredible speed but also his consistency and ability to rise to the occasion.

From the initial races in Johannesburg to the historic triumph in Paris and subsequent victories, his season has been a celebration of athletic prowess and an inspiring journey for Botswana and Africa.