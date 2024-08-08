Motshwarakgole Blasts Masisi Over President’s Benefits Bill

Describes Bill extending benefits to families as pure greed and first-order cruelty to citizens

Says Seretse, Masire and Mogae could never have considered making such an inconceivable decision

GAZETTE REPORTER

Veteran unionist Johnson Motshwarakgole has fiercely criticised President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) government for their attempt to extend presidential benefits to families of retired presidents.

In an interview over what his views were, Motshwarakgole expressed serious concern for Botswana’s future under leaders who, in his view, “harbour such dangerous and malevolent thoughts toward their citizens”.

Describing the attempt as a “blatant display of greed” and “first-degree cruelty” to citizens, Motshwarakgole condemned the BDP government’s move to bring such a Bill to Parliament as “a clear indication that they are out of touch with the socio-economic challenges faced by ordinary Batswana”.

Lack of shame

“It is not only greed but a lack of shame,” he said. “It demonstrates indifference to Batswana’s economic hardships.”

“BDP leaders seem to live in a different reality and world from the broader society. No sane man or leader would conjure up such a law or even think of doing so under current economic circumstances.

“What are these presidents or vice presidents going to do with six vehicles? If they want luxury, why can’t they sponsor it themselves with the money we pay them?

“Why should it be the poor taxpayers who sponsor their dream luxury lives? It is a disgrace for leaders to legislate for themselves.”

Plight of workers

Motshwarakgole highlighted the plight of manual workers and low-scale government employees whom he said have been misled into believing they are pensionable only to be told upon retirement that they do not meet the earnings threshold.

“These are the pressing issues that should be attended to instead of leaders legislating to secure a future for their own families, extended families and adopted children.

“Why should they want to retire rich through state resources while they care little about people’s retirement packages or challenges?”

Founding fathers

The veteran trade unionist asserted that the current leaders are deviating from the vision of Botswana’s founding fathers.

“Seretse Khama, Ketumile Masire and Festus Mogae would never have acted so disrespectfully towards their people by introducing such an offensive law,” he said.

Motshwarakgole’s comments echo the public outcry that met news of the Bill that proposes to extend presidential retirement benefits to the president’s family even beyond his/her death.

Withdrawal

This move has been roundly criticised as self-serving and neglectful of the struggles of citizens. After the controversial Bill ignited heated debate, the Minister of State, Kabo Morwaeng, beat a retreat and announced its withdrawal on Btv.

However, there are concerns that the decision to pull it back may be more about poor timing in an election year than any change in principle and that it could therefore come back to haunt the nation at a time adjudged to be more convenient.