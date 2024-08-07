Two Batswana Appointed To Key Confederation of African Tennis Commissions 

BTA Vice President – Technical Nonofo Othusitse and BTA Vice President – Administration Atang Mokgware will serve on the CAT Davis Cup & Billie Jean King Cup Africa Commission and the CAT Administrative & Finance Commission respectively

GAZETTE REPORTER

Two distinguished members of Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) have been appointed to significant positions at the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT).

BTA Vice President – Technical Nonofo Othusitse and BTA Vice President – Administration Atang Mokgware will serve on the CAT Davis Cup & Billie Jean King Cup Africa Commission and the CAT Administrative & Finance Commission respectively for the years 2024 and 2025.

“The CAT Davis Cup & Billie Jean King Cup Africa Commission is charged with evaluating the participation of African teams in Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup competitions, studying the possibilities of increasing the number of countries participating, and encouraging countries to host these competitions,” said BTA president, Oaitse Thipe, in a recent statement.

Financial affairs

“The role of the CAT Administrative & Finance Commission is to oversee matters around funds and budgets, ensuring efficiencies, effectiveness, and governance for CAT as an organisation, with a specific focus on administering its financial affairs.”

Thipe noted that the appointments were based on the CAT Executive Committee’s recognition of Othusitse and Mokgware’s skills, experience and passion, which align with the organisation’s future development plan.

“The appointment of Othusitse and Mokgware to these continental structures is testimony to the great progress that Botswana tennis and the sport have made in recent years,” he said. “The BTA congratulates them on this appointment and wishes them great success in their mission.”

Top two slots

Meanwhile, BTA has announced that the National 12 and Under Girls and Boys’ teams will compete in the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/Confederation of African Tennis Southern African Junior Teams Competitions.

To be hosted in Maputo, Mozambique from 6 to 10 August 2024, this event will serve as a qualifying round for the 12 and Under African Junior Championships (AJC) Team Competitions that are scheduled for later this year.

Teams from the Southern African region will vie for the top two slots in the boys’ and girls’ categories to qualify for the AJC.

The Botswana team comprises talented young players, namely Camilla Seetso, Malak Macheng and Angel Chakanyuka for the girls, and Moshe Lekaukau, Rorisang Obuseng and Lebone Tlape for the boys.

Fostering young talent

The team will be coached by Kelebogile Monnayoo and Brighton Keteng.

“The team’s participation in the competition has been made possible by the generous financial support of Yarona Media Holdings, Cresta Hotels, and Senn Foods Botswana,” Thipe stated. “The Association wishes to thank parents, coaches and clubs for all the support extended to the team.”

He emphasised the importance of these events in fostering young talent and promoting tennis across the continent. “These competitions not only provide a platform for our young athletes to showcase their skills but also help in building the future of tennis in Botswana and Africa at large,” he said.

