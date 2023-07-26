Mzwinila on the Comeback Trail in Mmadinare 

To challenge Molebatsi in BDP primaries

Is reportedly linked to Masisi succession plan

GAZETTE REPORTER

Minister of Lands, Water and Sanitation, Kefentse Mzwinila, is reported to have ‘indirectly’ begun his campaign to unseat Molebatsi Molebatsi as the Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) MP for Mmadinare.

While dates for BDP primary elections are yet to be set and announced, sources in the constituency indicate that Mzwinila has launched a spirited campaign against Molebatsi without saying it in so many words.

It is understood that Mzwinila has committed “a huge chunk” of his time and resources to reclaim the constituency that he lost to Molebatsi in the 2018 BDP primaries.

Desperate

“Mzwinila is really desperate to take the constituency back,” said a source close to these developments. “He is constantly hosting tournaments in every part of the constituency.

“He also appears to enjoy the backing of the party leadership, which is something that has really upset Molebatsi.”

Mzwinila was brought back as a Specially Elected Member of Parliament after the 2019 general elections.

Presidential ambitions

He is now said to be linked to President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s “undisclosed” succession plan. Said another source: “He is one of President Masisi’s most trusted ministers.

“Infact, the two are very close. We understand that he also has presidential ambitions.”

Mzwinila has previously been appointed Acting President in the absence of both President Masisi and Vice President Slumber Tsogwane.

Most educated

Believed to be the most educated member of Masisi’s cabinet, he holds more than three degrees and diplomas from various universities.

Meanwhile, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa is expected to run as the candidate of the Umbrella for Democratic Change in Mmadinare without a challenge while the Botswana Congress Party is likely to field economist Sennye Obuseng in the constituency.