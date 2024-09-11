No More Voter Registration Transfers – IEC

IEC says to focus on accuracy of voters’ roll before October poll

Has reached 80% of targeted goal of 1.3 million eligible voters

Historic milestone breaching 1 million mark achieved

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has officially announced closure of voter registration transfers.

The decision comes in the wake of the dissolution of Parliament, which signifies a shift in electoral procedures as the country gears up for the upcoming elections slated for 30 October 2024.

According to IEC spokesman Osupile Maroba, the closure of voter registration transfers is a routine measure associated with the dissolution of Parliament.

Officially closed

The aim, he added, is to streamline the electoral process and ensure accuracy of voters’ roll ahead of the crucial elections. “With the dissolution of Parliament, the voter registration transfer process has now officially closed,” Maroba stated in an interview.

“This measure is in accordance with electoral regulations to ensure that all voter information will be finalised and accurate before the upcoming elections.”

As of now, people are no longer able to update their voter registration details or change their registered voting constituencies. Maroba has emphasised that the IEC is now focused on finalising the voters’ roll and preparations for the elections.

Historic milestone

Meanwhile, in a historic milestone, the IEC has announced that the number of registered voters for the upcoming general elections has exceeded 1 million for the first time in the nation’s history.

The second supplementary voter registration, which was conducted from 20 to 31 May, added 197,021 new voters, bringing the total number of registered voters in Botswana to precisely 1,005,909.

This achievement marks a significant 7 percent increase from the 2019 figures. The IEC says this means it has reached 80 percent of its targeted goal of 1.3 million eligible voters.

Notably, 241,370 youths, representing 32 percent of the total registered voters, have signed up for the general elections. Additionally, the number of Batswana in the diaspora who have registered to vote stands at 1,725, just short of the targeted 2,000.