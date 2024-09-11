Scores Of New Xade Voters Threaten To Boycott Elections 

Say their transfer applications were rejected inspite of meeting all requirements

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Scores of New Xade voters are threatening to boycott the upcoming general elections in protest against the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) rejection of their requests to transfer to New Xade West.

Some of the people who talked to this publication said they were rejected inspite of all transfer requirements. “The IEC has denied me my right to vote by making unreasonable demands,” said Kebile Buatlogela.

“I registered in Xhabakae because I knew I could always transfer to New Xade West Ward where I live permanently when the time came.

Inconsistency

“However, my application to transfer failed because the IEC said I was falling short of their requirements even though I had produced everything they wanted.

“I produced my voter registration card, my Identity Card and a letter of proof of residence from the Kgosi, but still I was rejected. I ended up giving up because I did not know what they were looking for.”

She accused the IEC of inconsistency because some people who produced the same things as hers were approved. “I am wondering why some voters who produced similar proof were approved and I was rejected,” Buatlogela queried.

Voter registration card lost

Another New Xade resident, Moatlhodi Gaoberekwe, said his application to transfer from Kaudwane to New Xade was rejected because he had lost his voter registration card.

“I am a resident of New Xade but I registered in Kaudwane because I was there visiting my aunt during registration,” he said.

“I registered in Kaudwane because I knew that I would transfer when the transfer period opened. However, IEC has declined to help me because I have lost the voter registration card.

Voter registration card replacement

“What I know is that the IEC is responsible for replacement of lost cards but they refused to help me. This means that I will not participate in the elections.”

Moeti Smith, who is running for elections in New Xade, has also accused the IEC of rejecting scores of voters who wanted to transfer to different polling stations.

“I have had an encounter with IEC authorities after I was asked for help by several voters who were rejected,” he said. “I tried to ask why the voters were rejected when they had produced everything that was required but I never got a clear answer.”

Certain requirements

In a recent interview with this publication, IEC spokesman Osupile Maroba stated that for transfers to be approved, voters should satisfy certain requirements.

“The IEC Act stipulates that the receiver of the applications should satisfy themselves before approving the transfer application,” he said.

Post Views: 142