“Nothing Would Stop Us From Investigating Masisi” – DCEC

Says DCEC isn’t investigating Masisi at present

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Nothing would stop the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) from investigating President Mokgweetsi Masisi if investigating the President was warranted, the Director General of the corruption busting agency, Tymon Katlholo, has said.

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette this week, Katlholo said DCEC is not actively probing the President for corruption or anything else at the moment. “No sir, we do not have any investigations or report on the President,” he emphasised. “If we were to have any corruption investigations on him, we would gladly follow it up. As I have said before, we are guided by our mandate and nothing else. We do not serve anyone’s interests. At the moment we have nothing on him.”

He pointed out that according to the law, Botswana’s head of state is only immune from prosecution and not from investigation.

Katlholo was appointed by President Masisi late last year following the transfer of Brigadier Joseph Mathambo to the Botswana Defence Force (BDF). Sources say he was highly recommended by the head of the DISS, Brigadier Peter Magosi. He served as the Director General of DCEC from 2001 to 2009.

The Ombudsman Augustine Makgonatsotlhe has also previously told this publication there has not been even a single complaint of corruption or abuse of office filed against Masisi since he assumed office as president in April 2018.

Nonetheless, some sections of the media and opposition parties have accused Masisi of possible corruption and abuse of office since declaration of the first State of Emergency (SOE) on 1st April 2020. He came under serious criticism after he pitched for and won a prime portion of government-owned Banyana Farms last year.

His business dealings with foreign businessmen have also come under the microscope of the media and the political opposition. Companies associated with some of his business partners have been directly awarded COVID-19 supply tenders. All COVID-19 procurement is done at the Office of the President.