Opposition Demands Independent ConCourt Talks

Opposition parties have challenged Cabinet-led Constitutional Court consultation discussions saying the review should be managed by an independent Constitutional Assembly, bringing together all key stakeholders to ensure transparency and inclusivity

BONGANI MALUNGA

Opposition parties have called on the government to revise its approach to consultations surrounding the Constitutional Court, arguing that the process should not be led by Cabinet Ministers. Instead, the opposition maintains that such an important national exercise should be overseen by an independent Constitutional Assembly that brings together all key stakeholders.

POLITICISED PROCESS

According to the opposition, allowing Ministers to spearhead the consultations risks politicizing a process that should be inclusive, transparent and guided by broad national consensus. They argue that a Constitutional Assembly would provide a neutral platform where political parties, civil society organizations, legal experts and other interest groups can meaningfully contribute to discussions on constitutional matters.

The position was amplified by the Member of Parliament for Tswapong South, Dr Kesetegile Gobotswang during a kgotla meeting in Ngwapa village last week. The Tswapong South legislator advocated for legal, gender and religious organizations to lead the Constitutional Court talks as they have no political motives.

SPECIAL COMMITTEE

“Constitutional Court consultations should be led by a special committee comprising of relevant stakeholders and organizations. It should be led by a Constitutional Assembly which includes the Law Society of Botswana, churches and many other independent organizations. It should function like Parliament led by relevant groups,” Dr Gobotswang suggested.

The opposition further emphasized that constitutional reforms require public trust and collective ownership, which they say can only be achieved through a consultative framework that represents diverse voices across the country. They have urged the government to reconsider its position and adopt an approach that reflects democratic principles and inclusivity.