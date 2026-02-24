UB Students Take UDC to Task Over P2500 

The Ministry of Higher Education is facing mounting pressure from students to review government allowances after receiving a substantial P2.70 billion increase in its annual budget allocation

BONGANI MALUNGA

The University of Botswana Student Representative Council (UBSRC) has formally called on the ministry to ensure that the 58 percent budget boost translates into tangible benefits for students, many of whom rely entirely on government support for accommodation, food, transport, and academic materials.

The UBSRC argued in a letter addressed to the Minister, Prince Maele that while the expanded budget signals government commitment to higher education, students continue to struggle with rising living costs that have eroded the value of existing allowances.

According to students, current allowances no longer adequately cover essential expenses such as food, accommodation, transport, learning materials and basic personal needs. The UBSRC maintains that failure to adjust student allowances, currently sitting at P1900, in line with economic realities undermines students’ academic success and overall well-being.

ESCALATING PRICES

“As enrollment rises, so too does the cost of survival. Food prices continue to escalate. Accomodation costs remain prohibitive, transport expenses increase steadily. The current student allowance no longer reflects prevailing economic conditions,” the UBSRC stated.

NOT SUSTAINABLE

“Increasingly, students are forced to choose between basic nutrition, academic materials and personal wellbeing. This situation is neither sustainable nor consistent with the national vision of an empowered, educated citizenry. This is an issue we have had a discussion on before,” the student collective added.

ENGAGEMENT NEEDED

The student body urged the ministry to engage student representatives in meaningful consultations to ensure that policy decisions reflect the lived experiences of students and promote equitable access to higher education. They highlighted that “academic excellence cannot thrive where financial distress is the norm.” Against this backdrop, the students believe that the current economic climate justifies a review of student allowances preceded by talks with the Minister to explore the matter in detail.