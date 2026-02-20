P100b Scandal Haunts UDC

The shadow of the BDP-era P100 billion scandal continues to trail the UDC government, defying efforts to contain it. With lingering questions and mounting pressure for answers, the controversy has refused to go away or at least sleep

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana government, this week, revealed that it will proceed with an inquest into the controversial P100 billion case. This was revealed by the Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Moeti Mohwasa, who said the inquiry is necessary despite the government having already issued a public apology over the matter.

Mohwasa was responding to a question from the Member of Parliament for Tswapong South, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang in Parliament on Monday. According to Mohwasa, the government is compelled to institute an internal retrospective probe to fully establish the circumstances surrounding the case and to ensure accountability.

RESTORING PUBLIC CONFIDENCE

He emphasised that the inquest is not merely symbolic but a critical step aimed at restoring public confidence and strengthening institutional oversight. “The issue has understandably generated significant public interest and concern, particularly given the importance of the Bank of Botswana as a central institution in our financial system. You might be aware that Government has already issued an apology regarding this matter,” Mohwasa explained.

HOLISTICALLY EXAMINED

“The Government wishes to inform this August House that the matter in question is still being holistically examined by relevant entities to ensure that all relevant facts, legal processes and institutional responsibilities are properly understood. This will guide the next cause of action.

Mohwasa underlined that the outcome of the inquest will inform possible reforms and any further measures deemed necessary in the handling of the Bank of Botswana matter.

SEEKING DAMAGES

Bridgette Motsepe, previously linked to the alleged P100 billion scandal, is suing the Botswana government for R83 million in damages over reputational harm, following a public apology issued last year, according to the South African media reports. The claim has unsettled the Botswana government, who had believed the issue was settled.

FIRE THE PERPETRATORS

Meanwhile, critics are calling on the UDC government to take decisive action against alleged perpetrators of the P100 billion case, including dismissals, a step the administration appears hesitant to take.

THE BUTTERFLY HEADACHE

The headache is further compounded by the unresolved Welhelminah “Butterfly” Maswabi case. Despite government claims that Maswabi’s case has been dismissed, the matter remains active, with a hearing scheduled for March, where she is seeking millions in damages.