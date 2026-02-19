Tataki Mine Settles Liquidation Matter, Reaffirms Long-Term Investment in Botswana

Tataki Mine has moved to resolve the provisional liquidation matter arising from a commercial dispute, reaffirming that the project remains operational and committed to its investment programme in Botswana.

On 31 January 2026, the High Court issued a provisional liquidation order following an application by Grindwell (Pty) Ltd trading as Discovery Drilling Contractors Africa. The order, which is returnable on 20 March 2026, stemmed from a disputed contractor claim.

Tataki Mining Company has consistently maintained that the matter relates to an accounting and reconciliation disagreement rather than insolvency. The company confirmed that it has taken steps to secure the disputed amount in escrow, without admission of liability, as part of a structured resolution process. Engagement between the parties is ongoing, with the aim of bringing finality to the matter ahead of the return date.

The company has rejected suggestions that the dispute reflects financial distress, stating that insolvency proceedings should not be used to resolve genuine commercial disagreements where amounts are contested.

The legal development follows the September 2025 reopening of Tataki Mine near Matsiloje, an event attended by President Duma Boko, where Global Critical Resources (GCR) outlined its long-term plan to revitalise the former Phoenix assets and position Botswana within the global critical minerals value chain.

Since reopening, Tataki reports that it has invested millions of pula into equipment refurbishment, drilling programmes, technical studies and operational readiness. Nearly 50 employees have been hired during the initial phase, with further employment expected as production scales. The company has also supported community initiatives, including improved water access at Matsiloje Junior Secondary School.

Tataki’s long-term outlook remains unchanged. The project is designed to produce nickel, cobalt, copper and platinum-group metals, supporting Botswana’s efforts to diversify beyond diamonds and strengthen its participation in the growing global demand for critical minerals.

Tataki and GCR have reiterated their commitment to Botswana, stating that 2026 investment targets remain on track and that the company continues to advance toward full operational scaling.

Post Views: 154