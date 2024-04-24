P3.1m for Victims of ZCC Bus Crash 

Govt sees this as its responsibility

Over P1.1m to be spent on coffins

DNA identification to be completed this week

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The government has allocated approximately P3.1 million to cover the funeral expenses of the 45 worshippers who lost their lives in a bus crash in South Africa’s Limpopo province over the Easter weekend.

The Minister for State, Kabo Morwaeng, provided this update to the bereaved families in Molepolole over the weekend.

The government has already engaged a funeral undertaker to facilitate the arrangements.

Caskets

The breakdown of the expenses includes around P1,125,000 for coffins, each casket at approximately P25,000. Private mortuary services will amount to P90,000 while P877,000 will cover the repatriation of the remains of the deceased.

“We need to make this clear that this is not a loan,” said the minister. “The bereaved are not expected to pay back the money. The government is doing this because it is its responsibility.”

Morwaeng also mentioned additional costs, such as accommodation expenses for people who travelled to South Africa to assist with investigations.

National Memorial Service

A total of P930,000 was allocated for the nationwide National Memorial Service that was held across the country earlier this month in remembrance of the victims.

Meanwhile, the entire DNA identification process is expected to be completed later this week. As at 20 April, 42 of the 45 deceased remains had been successfully identified while three were yet to be unidentified.

“The authorities in SA believe that the process will be completed by Friday and we expect the corpses to be repatriated back home,” said a source.

50 metres high

The accident occurred when the bus carrying the worshippers to annual Easter pilgrimage at the headquarters of the Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moriah fell from a mountain pass an estimated 50 metres high near the village of Mmamatlakala in South Africa on 28 March.

Only one worshipper, 8-year old Lorraine Siako, survived.

