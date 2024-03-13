P300m for 2024 Elections

Morwaeng wants P500 million for IEC

77% of development set aside for elections

P65 million budgeted for Supplementary Registration

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The most important aspect of the budget proposal of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the 2024/2025 is the significance of the IEC’s constitutional duty of overseeing the 2024 general elections, the Minister of State, Kabo Morwaeng, has said.

Minister Morwaeng asked for P89.7 million for the recurrent budget and P373.8 million for the development budget, saying much of the development budget, about P287.5 million, is earmarked for the general elections. The total figures add to P472.5 million. For the 2019 general elections almost P500 million was spent.

Polling stations

Another significant allocation is P65 million, approximately 17.4%, that is designated for supplementary registration at all polling stations.

Additionally, P15.5 million, or 4.2% of the development budget, is proposed for the review of the electoral process, including automation, in line with the 2023 electoral amendment.

Morwaeng noted commencement of developing a new elections management system in October 2023 that is expected to be completed next month.

Obsolete

“The current system, which has been in use for over 30 years, became obsolete and lacked sufficient capacity,” he said.

The minister added that the IEC will also assess the outcome of the ongoing supplementary voter registration to decide on holding another exercise.

He told the House: “Voter apathy poses a challenge, (and is to be) addressed through a stakeholder engagement plan to enhance Batswana participation.

“Challenges such as office and staff residential accommodation shortages persist, with some offices operating from small porta cabins and limited space.”