Presidency Submits DISS to MPs for Scrutiny

In a situation considered unthinkable until now, legislators will soon have a platform to scrutinise and interrogate DISS and its affairs. BONGANI MALUNGA reports

In an unprecedented development aimed at promoting transparency, the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) will soon field questions from MPs.

This was confirmed by the Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, in Parliament recently when responding to a question from the MP for Tswapong South, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang.

“I wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly requesting for the DIS to be allowed to attend a Parliament session,” said Minister Mohwasa.

According to Mohwasa, “this session will give Parliament a platform to have a better understanding of DIS matters and the security organ’s mandate”.

The minister further revealed that the DISS will field questions from MPs. “The MPs have the right to ask questions and get answers for issues of national interest,” said Mohwasa.

Review..

Mohwasa told Parliament that DISS Act is currently under review and that the government is working on empowering the security organ’s autonomy.

“It is expected that this review will indeed result in the amendment of the ISS Act of 2007 where the DIS’s operational autonomy, its accountability and oversight mechanisms, including the Parliamentary Committee, will be empowered,” he said.

To that end, the minister added, the government has outlined plans for reforms and policy changes aimed at changing perception of DISS as a “rogue” institution.

Integrity and public trust

Chief among the reforms is an engagement platform to give MPs an opportunity to understand the inner workings of the secret service entity.

Dr Gobotswang had sought to know what the government’s intentions were to restore the integrity of DISS and public trust in the secret service “given its reputation for undermining other state security organs”.

New intelligence paradigm

“Government intends to involve and lobby all the relevant stakeholders in addressing challenges at the DIS with the view that this process culminating in a new intelligence and national security paradigm and doctrine, and ultimately a new national security culture that will have human rights at its core.”

The minister said he has already engaged with the Leader of the Opposition (LOO), Dumelang Saleshando, and will be engaging further on proposed interventions.

Executive influence

“Mr Speaker, you will remember that the UDC, together with the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), have over the years raised issues regarding the operational autonomy of the DIS and that the committee has previously failed to be constituted owing to our complaints regarding executive influence in operations and functioning of the Directorate,” Mohwasa said.