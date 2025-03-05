Botswana Athletes Impress in Pretoria

Strong showing in SA meet augurs well for bigger competitions ahead

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s track and field athletes delivered strong performances at the AGN Track and Field League 4 in Pretoria, South Africa over the weekend, setting multiple personal and season-best times.

Kabo Rankgwe won the men’s 400m Heat 3 with a personal best of 45.64s, finishing ahead of compatriots Ernest Kumevu (46.17s) and Omphile Seribe (46.91s).

In the U-20 men’s 400m, Justice Oratile broke the 47-second barrier for the first time in his career, clocking a personal best of 46.71s. He also secured victory in the U-20 men’s 200m, finishing in 21.58s.

Lee Eppie first in the 400m

Lee Eppie continued his strong form, winning the men’s 400m Heat 2 in 45.47s. Kemorena Tisang finished second with 48.37s, while South Africa’s Kabelo Mohlosi came third in 48.81s.

Middle-distance runner Ketlhobogile Haingura powered to a season’s best of 1:45.97 to win the men’s 800m Heat 1. Tumo Nkape placed second in 1:47.01, followed by South Africa’s Ranti Dikgale (1:47.56).

The Sepeng Athletics Project also had a solid outing. Letlhogonolo Mokgethi finished second in the men’s 800m Heat 2 with a season’s best of 1:48.77, while Oratile Nowe opened her season in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:00.88. She finished behind South Africa’s Charne Swart, who clocked 1:59.86.

With the outdoor season gaining momentum, Botswana’s athletes are showing strong form as they build towards bigger competitions.