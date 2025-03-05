Madikwe Cultural Fest Set For End Of March

GAZETTE REPORTER

Promising an unforgettable cultural and musical experience, the Madikwe Cultural Festival will return for its 4th edition on 29 March 2025 at Newville Gardens in Sikwane.

The festival, which has steadily grown into a must-attend event in Mochudi, Sikwane, Mmathubudukwane and the Dinokeng region, has also attracted revellers from as far afield as Francistown, Maun, Palapye, South Africa, Lesotho and Namibia.

A star-studded lineup

This year’s lineup boasts a mix of traditional, contemporary, and deejay performances to keep festivalgoers entertained throughout.

Headlining the event will be MmaAusi, Kabelo Tiro aka Skavenja, Dr Vom, Kgobolo Mr Chinese, Mmurubele, Tse di Tona tsa Kalawa, and Tawana Ya Koma, among others, while renowned radio personalities Lets Montsosa and Neo Skillo Aabobe will guide the proceedings to ensure an engaging experience.

The Madikwe Cultural Festival has experienced remarkable growth since its inception. Attendance figures have doubled from 200 in 2023 to 400 in 2024, with between 600 and 700 attendees expected this year.

According to Marketing & Media Relations Officer, Henny Maruapula, this growth is due to increasing support from patrons and cultural enthusiasts.

Community involvement

To elevate the festival experience, several new elements have been introduced, including a revamped VIP experience, more live artists to enhance crowd engagement, and a local ticket sales partner in Mmathubudukwane for easier access.

Speaking in an interview, the founder of the event, Tshegofatso Powane, emphasised that the festival is deeply rooted in community involvement, with local women preparing the food, security sourced from locally, and Newville Gardens continuously supporting local talent through event hosting.

To ensure a safe environment, a security company has been engaged to oversee entry points, VIP areas, parking and the rest of the grounds.

Adequate lighting

Powane took the opportunity to assure attendees that the venue has adequate lighting for night events and that since the festival’s inception, there have been no incidents of stampeding or poor crowd control.

Tickets are available from Webtickets, Spar, Choppies, Maitisong and Stee’s Corner Shop in Mmathubudukwane for P250 (Single General), P450 (Double General) and P100 (Children).

All tickets include complimentary traditional cuisine and bojalwa ba Setswana. For those seeking an exclusive festival experience, VIP tickets are priced at P750.