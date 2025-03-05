Softball League Nears End, National Top 8 Tourney Set for March 

Against this background, the national Under 18 women’s team is preparing for the Utsugi Cup 2025 that is due to take place in Takasaki, Japan in June

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Softball Association (BSA) league is nearing its conclusion, setting the stage for the highly-anticipated National Top 8 Championship on 28 March.

BSA spokesperson Same Molete has expressed satisfaction with the league’s progress, noting that it will officially conclude on 15 March.

The league is structured into two regional divisions, with teams from the North and South competing separately before the top performers face off in the championship.

Ratio

“For women, we have decided to take five teams from the South and three from the North,” Molete said in a telephone interview.

“That’s because we have more women’s teams in the South, and we had to decide based on a ratio. As for men, we will take four teams from each side of the country.”

The league, which began last year, has received financial support amounting to P937,000 from the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) through the Club Development Fund.

Player development

Molete expressed gratitude for the funding, emphasising its significance in sustaining and advancing the sport.

“We are thankful to BNSC for their support,” he said. “This funding will go a long way in ensuring the growth and development of softball in Botswana,” she said.

Beyond the league, BSA has been actively working on player development initiatives.

Molete noted that the association has been collaborating with private primary and secondary schools to nurture young players while also equipping coaches and officials with necessary skills.

Centres of excellence

Not only are they focusing on private schools they are working with government schools.

“We have centres of excellence in Goodhope and Masunga (Senior Secondary Schools) and are also working with schools in places like Kang,” she said.

“This effort is especially important in the absence of structured school sports programmes.”

Through these initiatives, BSA has successfully assembled a national Under 18 women’s team, comprising players from both private and public schools.

Battle for supremacy

The national Under 18 women’s team is currently in preparation for the Utsugi Cup 2025, set to take place in Takasaki, Japan in June.

“We have been busy preparing the team, ensuring that our young athletes get the best possible training,” Molete said.

As the season winds down, all eyes will be on the National Top 8 Championship where the best teams will battle for supremacy in Botswana’s premier softball competition.