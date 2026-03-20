PSP: No Corruption in Chiepe’s Exit Letter

Permanent Secretary to the President, Emma Peloetletse, has clarified that Monty Chiepe’s resignation from the forensic audit committee was for personal reasons and unrelated to any allegations of corruption

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Permanent Secretary to the President, Emma Peloetletse, has sought to calm concerns following the sudden resignation of Monty Chiepe from the country’s forensic audit steering committee.

Chiepe has posted on Facebook, warning that corruption delivers “knock-out punches to nations that approach it with kid gloves” and cautioning about the traits of officials “who have caught the corruption bug.”

SPECULATION OVER MOTIVES

Chiepe’s withdrawal sparked speculation that it was linked either to perceived weaknesses in Botswana’s anti-corruption efforts or to personal matters. In an interview with this publication this week, PSP Peloetletse confirmed receipt of his resignation but stressed that the reasons were personal.

“I can’t divulge them; that’s for him to share if he wishes, but we know them because they were stated in the letter. He was sworn to confidentiality upon appointment,” she said. She added that the government was somewhat disappointed that Chiepe publicised his resignation on social media, believing the matter should have remained private.

She denied that the resignation was in anyway linked to corruption or corruption claims.

SHORT TENURE AND CRYPTIC POSTS

Chiepe was appointed to the committee on March 20, 2025. Despite the controversy, Peloetletse reassured that the audit team’s work would continue unaffected and that Chiepe’s resignation would not impede ongoing investigations.

Efforts to reach Chiepe directly were unsuccessful, as his phone went unanswered.