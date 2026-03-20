Another Pig in Lipstick

The Rebranding Paradox and Why Your Expensive New Look Signals Desperation, Not Progress

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo, Founder, Blacmarc Group

Your business is struggling. Sales are flat, competitors are gaining ground, and the brand feels tired. The solution often seems obvious: a rebrand. You hire a top agency, spend a fortune on a new logo, a new colour palette, and a new tagline. You launch with a big press conference, announcing a “new era” for the company. The market yawns. Six months later, nothing has changed. In fact, things might be worse. This scenario plays out with alarming frequency across industries, particularly in emerging markets like Botswana where brand strategy is still evolving.

THE PARADOX

This is the rebranding paradox. The more money and effort a company spends on a rebrand, the more it signals to the market that something was fundamentally broken. Instead of solving the problem, it exposes it.

A rebrand is often a cosmetic response to a structural issue. It attempts to mask deeper organisational weaknesses rather than confront them. When businesses treat branding as decoration rather than strategy, they risk widening the gap between perception and reality.

BRAND VS LOGO

A brand is not a logo. It is the sum of customer experience. It lives in product quality, service delivery, staff behaviour, and trust built over time.

The logo is simply a symbol of that experience. When companies change the symbol without fixing the experience, customers notice immediately. The disconnect creates scepticism rather than excitement.

CUSTOMER REACTION

Consumers are not fooled by surface-level change. When poor service or unreliable products persist behind a polished identity, the rebrand reinforces negative perceptions instead of correcting them.

LOCAL LESSONS

Botswana offers clear examples of how rebranding can succeed or fail depending on context.

A struggling parastatal may invest millions in a new identity while service issues remain unchanged. The result is frustration rather than renewed confidence.

By contrast, the transition from Barclays to Absa reflected a deeper structural shift. Ownership changed. Strategy changed. The rebrand followed real transformation.

INTERNAL IMPACT

Rebrands do not only affect customers. They also shape employee morale.

When staff are asked to promote a “new era” that does not exist internally, cynicism grows.

COST OF FAILURE

The financial cost of rebranding is obvious. The reputational cost is often greater.

Failed rebrands erode trust, reduce loyalty, and make future change harder to communicate.

WHEN IT WORKS

Successful rebrands are rare because they follow real change.

A rebrand works when it reflects strategy shifts, product improvement, operational excellence, cultural change, or structural transformation.

STRATEGY FIRST

A rebrand should come at the end of transformation, not the beginning.

If nothing has changed, the business does not need a new identity. It needs a new strategy.